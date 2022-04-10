Sam Taylor-Johnson says it was “f****** great” to work with Al Pacino.

The ‘Humanity’ director says the ‘The Godfather’ star was “fully on his game” when they collaborated on an episode of an unannounced television series over the COVID-19 lockdown.

The 55-year-old filmmaker told the Sunday Times Style: “He was f***ing great, 81 and fully on his game. I learnt so much. He has worked with every great director you admire and you are now giving the directions. I had to be 100 per cent on point.”

Sam - who is married to actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson with whom she shares two daughters Romy, 10, and Wylda, 11 - revealed that until his name was dropped she was uninterested in working on the to-be-revealed project.

After hearing the casting choice, She said: I said f*** yes, where do I sign?”

Despite dipping a toe into telly, the ‘Nowhere Boy’ director believes that making movies is “the most important thing” to her creatively.

She said: “No, film is the most important thing for me. I want to work in film all the time.”

Sam - who also has daughters Jessie, 16, and Angelica, 24, with her art dealer ex Jay Jopling - loves exploring rural California and calls Los Angeles just a “work base”, a place they have lived since 2013.

She said: ““I think of it as living in California, not LA. It’s really a work base. You’re in a city with no centre. What holds me there is the nature, hiking, the canyons and big ocean. We go off on road trips to Yosemite and Big Sur.”