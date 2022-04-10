Elon Musk has joked about smoking weed at Twitter's next board meeting.

The Tesla CEO recently joined the board of the micro-blogging platform after he acquired a 9.3 percent stake in the company, and he's now joked about his first-ever boardroom meeting.

Elon, 50 - who often uses the platform to express his views - posted a snap of himself smoking on 'The Joe Rogan Podcast' on Twitter.

At the top of the picture, the caption reads: "Twitter's next board meeting is gonna be lit (sic)"

The meme actually circulated on the internet shortly after it was announced that Elon had acquired a significant stake in the social media company.

Meanwhile, Twitter recently announced plans to add an edit button after Elon asked his social media followers whether it was something that they wanted to see.

The billionaire took to the platform to pose the question.

He asked: "Do you want an edit button?"

Prior to that, it was announced that Elon had bought a significant shareholding in Twitter.

A statement read: "Amount beneficially owned: 73,486,938 shares consisting of shares of Common Stock held by the Elon Musk Revocable T 2003 for which Elon Musk is the sole Trustee."