Noel Gallagher moved into Claridges’ after his heating went bust.

The former Oasis member took himself as his wife Sara MacDonald, 50, his twos kids Donovan, 14, and Sonny, 11, to the luxury London hotel - that boasts rooms that can cost up to £14,000 - after their home became “freezing cold”, saying you “f****** could, you would”.

The 54-year-old rocker told the Sun: “ I was like, 'F*** that, I can't be a***d staying here, it's depressing. So, we're in Claridge's, and why not? If you f****** could, you would.”

Noel claimed that he was went into the Mayfair hotel because he was “trying to avoid” getting snapped by eagle-eyed fans and photographers.

“I had the day off, I was mooching around Soho and trying to avoid having my picture taken, so I decided I'd have a massive f****** afternoon tea with sandwiches and scones and it was great.”

The Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds frontman shared that he “bumped into” Sean Penn at the hotel.

Noel said: “I'd say this hotel is the best and I bumped into Sean Penn today — he was wandering around the reception. He took his glasses off and did a double take and I had a chinwag with him. He's a dude.”

This comes after he took aim at musical acts from TV talent shows, like Harry Styles.

Noel said:"'The X Factor' is a TV show, it's got nothing to do with music, it's got nothing to do with music whatsoever, and anything that has come from that, that's got nothing to do with music." "You're not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song. "With any joy, he'll be surrounded by a lot of girls. "I can assure you he's not got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle eight for something."