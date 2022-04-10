Nicolas Cage "would like to play Jules Verne's Captain Nemo".

Nicolas Cage says he "would like to play Jules Verne's Captain Nemo".

The 'Moonstruck' star admitted to wanting to do the role - based on the book of the same name - "because of the character's love of the ocean".

The 58-year-old actor said in a Reddit Ask Me Anything on Saturday (09.04.22): "I would like to play Jules Verne’s Captain Nemo because of the character’s love of the ocean I share that with him," or if any of the movie quotes that people holler at him in public annoy him "I don’t have a problem with any of the quotes, I’m glad they remember the movie."

Also in the forum chat, Nicholas labelled his 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' co-star Pedro Pascal "a genuinely nice man" and gushed about how much he loved working with him.

He said: "First and foremost, Pedro Pascal is a genuinely nice man. You couldn’t ask for a nicer more pleasant person to work with. Second he has a very unique sense of humor. It’s the kind of sense of humor where I don’t know if he’s really making a joke or he isn’t making a joke. Such as comment about the appearance of a cabbage in a cabbage field. And it made me wonder if he was a method actor and was in character and adding a kind of confused dimension to the Javi role, or if he genuinely thought the cabbage was amusing. I am still confounded by this. I mean who makes a joke about cabbage, except him? It’s just not funny!"

The 'Knowing' star' also shared that he is up for a 'Face/Off 2, writing "Yes|.

Nicolas also shared how much he loved working on 'Pig' due to it being "quiet" and "naturalistic".

He said: "Thank you. I was interested in returning to a more quiet, naturalistic style of film performance, having done a series of more operatic performance styles. The movie feels rather like a folk song to me or a poem, and the character of Rob was contending with tremendous grief and self imposed isolation and I think we as a group of people experiencing a pandemic in 2020-21 we’re probably also having similar feelings of loss and isolation and it communicated to a nerve we were all experiencing. It's one of my favorite movies, and it's probably my best work."

