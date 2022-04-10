Dominic Cooper says being in Mamma Mia! gave him an incorrect impression of making movies.

The 'History Boys' star said the 2008 movie musical gave him the impression that "acting is just going around in boats" on Greek islands.

The 43-year-old actor told Collider: " To go off to an island in Greece and sing every so often would be very important, but unfortunately it just doesn’t happen that often. That happened so early on for me, I thought that was just the way it would be. I thought, “Oh, I see, acting is just going around in boats and you live in Greece and you swim every day. You have a couple of days, here and there. Oh, I see.” I was brought back down to earth very quickly after that."

Dominic made this revelation while discussing the possibility of a follow-up to the 2018 sequel 'Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again' after he was "relieved" to hear about Abba - whose music provides the soundtrack - bringing out a new album last year.

He said: "I was relieved to hear they’d (ABBA) written a new album. It’s funny you say that because it’s true, with how wonderful and how different something like that is, and the joy that brings to people. Again, it does take a different amount of energy and it does take a different amount from you."

The 'Miss You Already' star did send out a text to the producer, immediately" after 'Voyage' was released but didn't find out an answer.

Dominic said: "I did send out a text to the producer, immediately when that album got so well reviews and I’d heard a couple of the songs I’d heard. I was like, “That’s phenomenal! They’re doing some new music again! Excellent!” But who knows? I don’t know. The last one took 10 years to come around. In 10 years’ time, I don’t know what I’m gonna look like, so I don’t know whether anyone would that in 10 years’ time, if I’m still around."