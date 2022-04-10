Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "are not talking" about getting married at the moment.

The 52-year-old star announced that the couple were engaged in a clip posted on her website but a source close to her says she a wedding is not in the pipeline just yet.

An insider has told PEOPLE that JLo "loves her ring" and "can't stop looking at it" but adds that Jennifer and Ben are "not talking about a wedding" at this moment in time.

The source said: "It's very cute to see how excited she is. Ben makes her incredibly happy."

The insider also revealed that the couple wanted to keep their engagement "quiet for a few days" before going public with the news.

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance last year after previously being in a relationship between 2002 and 2004. The duo got engaged for the first time in 2003 but split the following year after postponing their wedding.

The pair remained on friendly terms despite going their separate ways and Jennifer has suggested that things are different this time as they are older and wiser than they were two decades ago.

The 'On the Floor' singer said: "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."

The original romance between the pair sparked huge media interest and the 'Bennifer' nickname but JLo thinks they will cope with the attention this time.

She explained: "I think we are strong enough now to know what's real and what's not, whereas when we were younger maybe some of those outside voices were a little bit tougher for us to reconcile and survive."