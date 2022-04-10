Bob Odenkirk says his 'Better Call Saul' co-stars were "traumatised" after witnessing his heart attack on set.

The 59-year-old actor suffered a small heart attack while filming an episode on the final season of the 'Breaking Bad' spin-off last July and recalled how his colleagues came to his aid in the emergency.

Bob told PEOPLE: "I would say that the cast and crew were more traumatised than me, because I have a blank space where I had this heart attack.

"I don't remember the day it happened or the next week and a half. They all were standing right there. And they watched me go down, and they watched them use the defibrillator three times on me, and they watched the professionals around look at each other and say he's not coming back."

Bob recovered after the heart attack and explained that he wanted to know what happened when he returned to work.

He explained: "They all went through that, and I didn't. But I did go through it afterward when they shared the stories with me and they did, and I asked them to.

"Because I wanted to understand what happened. And so they were very moved and I was thankful, and it meant a lot to me, and all the wonderful things people said on social media. We run down social media and a lot of it is justified, but holy s*** was that beautiful, to me. It can be good."

Bob has discussed how the heart attack has changed his life and given him a greater appreciation of his loved ones.

He said: "The epiphany was simply that my life is pretty damn great, and I should appreciate it and the people around me.

"I think people do have epiphanies when they have a near-death experience, and oftentimes, it's 'I have to change something'. And I think my epiphany is I have to appreciate what I have, because it's really great and I have really great people around me."