Warren Beatty gave Dame Joan Collins an engagement ring in a tub of offal.

The 'Bonnie and Clyde' actor proposed to Joan in 1960 and the actress has revealed how he hid the £7,000 ring in her favourite treat of chopped liver.

The 'Dynasty' star recalled to The Times newspaper: "He must have known that I would consume that first, so imagine my surprise when I found that massive ring inside the container as I greedily ladled myself a spoonful.

"He then announced that we were engaged."

However, Joan and Warren ended their relationship after two years together and were never married.

The 88-year-old actress is auctioning off the engagement ring from Beatty as well as the one given to her by her second husband Anthony Newley.

Joan, who has been married five times, quipped that she was selling the rings as "like everything else, my fingers have put on weight", although the real reason is because "jewellery is meant to be worn, and these pieces belong to a different time in my life".

The star recalled in her 2013 memoir 'Passion for Life' that she called off her engagement to Warren amid rumours that he was having a number of high-profile affairs.

Joan wrote: "It was a sad ending, but I knew that our relationship of almost two years was doomed. Marriage to Warren would never have lasted because he simply loved the ladies too much."

Meanwhile, Collins recently claimed that modern men are "suffering from the rise of anti-maleness" as a result of the #MeToo movement.

The iconic actress is a supporter of the campaign - which saw women all over the world share their painful experiences of sexual abuse and misconduct by men online in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal - but thinks it is making decent men become wary around women.

Joan - who is now married to Hollywood producer Percy Gibson - said: "Sadly, I think that now young men are suffering from being labelled toxically masculine because of this rise of anti-maleness."