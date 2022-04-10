Kate Winslet will act alongside her daughter Mia Threapleton in the drama series 'I Am'.

The Oscar-winning actress will feature with Mia - who she shares with her former husband Jim Threapleton - in the feature-length episode 'I Am Ruth', with filming set to begin at the end of this month.

The 'I Am' series has been created by the filmmaker Dominic Savage and the stories for each film have been developed in partnership with leading actors. The series of singular films explores the experience of women in moments that are emotionally raw and personal.

Previous actresses to feature in the Channel 4 show include Gemma Chan, Letitia Wright and Lesley Manville.

Kate, 46, said: "I have always admired Dominic's work and, in particular, his commitment to telling real stories. British television is at an all time high, and I feel excited and honoured to be part of this community, especially right now."

Savage added: "It is a complete honour for me to be working and collaborating with Kate Winslet on the first film of the new series of 'I Am' for Channel 4. Kate is such a legend, such an incredible and sublime acting talent, and I can't wait to start shooting this unique and important story that we have created together."

Kate starred on the small screen last year in the acclaimed crime drama 'Mare of Easttown' and previously revealed that she will not let her work ethic drop as there are "so many incredible actresses" all competing for roles.

The 'Titanic' actress said: "It doesn't matter how long I've been doing this job, you just can't rest on your laurels. My dad has said to me my whole life, 'You're only as good as your last gig, babe.'

"And I really believe that to this day. Plus, we live in a world now where there are so many incredible actresses and it's so exciting to see this, but it does mean that we all have to contribute. We've all got to stay in the game. You've got to work hard."