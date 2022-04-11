Queen Elizabeth says COVID-19 left her feeling "very tired and exhausted".

The 95-year-old monarch has spoken publicly for the first time about her battle with the virus in February.

The royal appeared via video call from Windsor Castle to speak with former patients and NHS staff at the opening of the Queen Elizabeth Unit at The Royal London Hospital last week.

The queen was speaking to former COVID-19 patient Asef Hussain and his wife Shamin when she shared her own experience of coronavirus.

She said: “I’m glad that you’re getting better. It does leave one very tired and exhausted doesn’t it, this horrible pandemic. It is not a nice result. It’s very nice to have a chance to talk to you today."

Her Majesty added that she was “very glad to see you and to hear your story.”

The queen's diagnosis was announced on 20 February and though Buckingham Palace stressed she was only experiencing "mild" symptoms, her virtual engagements were cancelled, though she still had her weekly phone call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Elizabeth II returned to work at the start of March.

The royal's diagnosis was revealed after her son, Prince Charles, 73, tested positive for the virus for a second time on February 10, two days after he was believed to have been in contact with his mother.

His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also tested positive for COVID a few days later.

Meanwhile, though no reason was given, the queen is pulling out of an Easter church service "with regret".

The royal is no longer attending a service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Thursday (14.04.22) and the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall will be the official representation.

It will be the first time that Prince Charles - the first in line to the British throne - will assume his mother’s role at the Maundy Day church service.