Kim Kardashian "screamed" when she found out her law exam was picked as a model answer.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has been studying for the baby bar and took to Instagram to share the exciting news that one of her answers had been selected by the examining board as a model answer for other students.

Kim's law tutor Sam Arlen Farkas shared the news on his Instagram stories, writing: "'So proud of @KimKardashian!!! Looks like her essay with a nearly perfect score... Got. Picked. As. A. Selected. Student. Answer!! Well done, Kim!! (sic)"

The TV personality, too, was overjoyed by her triumph, adding to a pal who asked what it all meant: "It means that when I took the bar my essay scored the highest so they used my essay as the model answer to show future people taking it what the answer should be. I legit screamed when my professor Sam told me!"

Back in 2021, Kim managed to pass the baby bar after three failed attempts.

She wrote on Instagram: "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!

"In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals. (sic)"