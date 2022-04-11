Dolly Parton gets up at three AM every morning.

The '9 To 5' singer has confessed she is an early riser, and admits that - like the rest of her family - she prefers to get up early in the morning to get things done, as her body doesn't need much sleep.

She told Insider: "I don't need a whole lot of sleep. I go to bed pretty early, but even if I've been up late - it's just kind of like a little clock inside of me that says 'it's 3 o'clock!' I do some of my best work there, but I get enough sleep. I don't require as much sleep as a lot of other people do, that's kind of a Parton family trait."

Dolly has been a musician for years now - and she recently shared the secret to becoming a huge music star.

She explained: "I’m going to have to say a third, a third, a third … You gotta have a backbone. You gotta keep your heart, you gotta keep your soul. I’ve often said I’ve never hardened my heart - I just try to toughen the muscles around it. You have to learn to be strong without becoming harsh or hard. I try to never let anybody or anything get to my true heart or my true soul."

The 'Jolene' hitmaker also admitted she has "sacrificed" a lot to make it.

Speaking about her road to success, she added: "I’ve sacrificed a great deal, and I was always willing to do that, but I only sacrificed to a point. I would never - I have never compromised to the degree that I lost my integrity, my beliefs, my faith, any of that … I would walk away, I’d never go past that point."