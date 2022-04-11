Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have officially set a date for their wedding.

The couple - who have 20-month-old son Matteo together - have been engaged since 2009, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to delay their nuptials.

Now, the former wrestler has confirmed they will be married by fall 2022.

She told Us Weekly: “We’ve set a wedding date.

“I’ll give a hint that it’s fall 2022, very soon.”

Nikki didn't give away too many details, but the pair have a venue in mind that they want to "lock in".

The 38-year-old beauty is leaving the rest up to her twin sister Brie.

She added: “Then, Brie’s gonna have to start getting busy because she’s Maid of Honour and I’m going to have to put her to work."

Her sibling quipped: “Which means I’m going to have to give a heartfelt speech, not be drunk and have my s*** together.”

Nikki hinted that the wedding may be filmed.

She added: "It might be on E!. So, the world may see it."

Meanwhile, Nikki previously revealed she and the 'Dancing with the Stars' professional went through a “rocky” period while they were balancing a long-distance relationship when Artem, 39, was filming the dance show and she was a judge on ‘AGT: Extreme’.

She said: "What's crazy is this is the longest we haven't seen each other. We went six or seven weeks [apart] because I got [a judging gig on] ‘AGT: Extreme’ … Artem and I both discussed, [our son] Teo goes everywhere with mama. That's where he's comfortable, that's where he does best. And, you know, it's been hard on [Artem], and it's been hard on me too not to have my man in my bed for over six, seven weeks.

"It's been really hard on us, but we've had some sexy FaceTimes. And we're actually in a good spot. We were doing a little rocky for a bit.”