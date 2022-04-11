Christine McGuinness is no longer questioning who she is after being diagnosed with autism.

The 34-year-old model, who is married to the TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, revealed last year that she had the developmental condition but thinks it has enabled her to see her true self.

Christine – whose twins Leo and Penelope, eight, and daughter Felicity, five, all have autism – said in a candid Instagram post: "Someone recently asked me when I am my most authentic self?

"I am a very typical autistic masker (more common in autistic females but autistic males can do this too) I pretend, I copy. I used learned behaviour to 'fit in' and hide symptoms, I practice conversations and imitate actions in so many different areas of life I used to question myself which personality is the most authentic?"

Christine explained how she now accepts that she may be "different" in certain situations.

She wrote: "Since my diagnosis I now see it all as the real me, I'm just different in different situations and honestly I think most people are to some extent.

"I don't question who I am anymore. But it's definitely at home with my babies where I am my most comfortable, relaxed self."

Christine revealed that she had been diagnosed with autism in her memoir 'Christine McGuinness: A Beautiful Nightmare' and confessed that it was a "relief" to be told of the news.

She wrote: "I have been confirmed as autistic. It’s strange, but I’ve noticed there are little hints throughout my life that I’m autistic and more like my children than I ever could have imagined.

"My issues with food, my social ­struggles, how hard I find it to make friends and stay focused, and my indecisiveness. The way I float through life reminds me of how my eldest daughter Penelope is.

"It all makes sense now. And as much as I’m not totally surprised, it’s still been emotional for me to accept, but it’s a relief as well."