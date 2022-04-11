Elon Musk has joined Twitter as a director.

The 50-year-old businessman - who is the CEO of tech companies Tesla and SpaceX - recently bought a 9.2% share in the microblogging platform and has now joined the site's board of directors.

In a tweet, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said: "I’m excited to share that we’re appointing

@elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board."

The Twitter boss went on to call the multi-billionaire businessman a "passionate believe and intense critic" of the social media site as he claimed he was the perfect addition to the board room.

In a second tweet, he added: "He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter , and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!"

According to a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Elon will serve a period of two years on the board.

It comes just weeks after the business magnate ran a poll via his Twitter which led to an implication that he wanted to set up his own social media platform.

It read: "Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?"

The majority voted "no" in response.

The poll prompted Twitter user Pranay Pathole to ask Musk: "Would you consider building a new social media platform,

@elonmusk?

"One that would consist an open source algorithm, one where free speech and adhering to free speech is given top priority, one where propaganda is very minimal. I think that kind of a platform is needed."

To which he replied: "Am giving serious thought to this."