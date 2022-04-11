Khloe Kardashian celebrated True's fourth birthday with kitten-themed party.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star, who shares daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, celebrated the occasion two days early on Sunday (10.04.22).

The Good America founder took to social media where she shared multiple snaps of the birthday party via Instagram stories.

In the video, True can be seen receiving a gift from her uncle, Rob Kardashian, which includes a mix bag of pink, purple, green and blue M M’s personalised with her face on every single one.

Khloe, 37 said: "It’s happening! True, look what Uncle Bob got you. What do you say to Uncle Bob?"

In a second video, Khloe is then seen following her daughter around a swimming pool that’s been decorated with balloons and pink inflatable slides as well as Squishmallow boards.

The party was complete with a three-tier cake that was iced with several kittens, rainbows, a moon and multi-coloured stars.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott also attended the party with daughter Stormi Webster, who was seen playing with her cousin and Rob’s daughter Dream Kardashian in a giant pink Sqiushmallow pit before they danced with a performer dressed up in a cat-costume.

The party comes in two days after Khloe hit back at fans who had a go at her after she was pictured carrying her kid at Hulu’s The Kardashians premiere, which took place on Thursday (7.04.22). They claimed she held her too much for her age.

Khloe took to Twitter in response: "For the people who comment that I hold True too much … number 1, I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore. Number 2, when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, [paparazzi] yelling things … I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here. (sic)"