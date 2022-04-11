David Beckham has welcomed Nicola Peltz to the family after she married his son Brooklyn Beckham.

The former soccer star has paid tribute to Brooklyn and Nicola after the pair tied the knot over the weekend in a luxury £3million wedding in Palm Beach, Florida in front of their family and friends.

Breaking his silence on the wedding, David shared on Instagram: "Congratulations Mr Mrs Beckham, welcome to the family @nicolaannepeltz . Love you Bust @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harper (sic)"

A number of famous friends including Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and Spice Girls stars Mel B and Mel C were all in attendance at the wedding, but Victoria's other bandmates - Emma Bunton and Geri Horner - missed out.

Baby Spice wrote at the time: "These two beautiful souls are getting married today! I'm so sorry I couldn't make it there to celebrate you both. We Love you all very much. @victoriabeckham @davidbeckham try not to cry to much!! #happytears. (sic)"

Whilst a source claimed Geri couldn't make it as she was with her husband in Australia.

The insider shared: "Geri has been accompanying Christian where possible on all of his work trips. This one is particularly far away but it is the Easter holidays so it was possible to make the journey. They are hoping to get some down time there too. With Christian busy with work she didn’t want to fly out to the States on her own."

The luxury wedding had a gold and white theme and the couple had signed a deal with Vogue magazine to distribute the pictures from the event, which was a lavish three-day affair.

The couple tied the knot this weekend after getting engaged in July 2020, a few months after the couple decided to make their relationship Instagram official by posting a loved-up snap online.