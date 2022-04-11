Cary Elwes has joined the cast of 'Rebel Moon'.

The 59-year-old actor has been boarded the Netflix movie with Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman and Alfonso Herrera.

The quartet will feature alongside Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Rupert Friend and Stuart Martin.

The sci-fi project is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. A young woman (Boutella) is dispatched to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them make a stand.

Zack Snyder is directing the film from a script he wrote with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad. He is also producing along with his wife Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller for The Stone Quarry.

Cary starred in the classic 1987 movie 'The Princess Bride' but recently spoke out against plans to remake the film as he feels it should be left in the past.

He said: "For the studios, the cost of promotion and advertising has become so prohibitive now that they want to cut down on that.

"Their feeling is that when they do a reboot or remake, they have a target audience, so they don't have to spend as much money on marketing. So I understand the motivation."

The 'Saw' star added: "But my theory is, look, if the movie is popular and it's done well, and people love it, I think it's pretty much best left alone. If a film has landed in the hearts of the public, then, to me, it is not a good idea to try and revisit it."