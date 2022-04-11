Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock appeared to make a 'subtle dig' at Jesy Nelson during a live show.

The remaining members of Little Mix - Leigh-Anne, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall - are currently on tour, their last before they take a planned hiatus, and as they took to the stage for their gig at Belfast's SSE Arena, Leigh-Anne is believed to have made a little dig at her former bandmate, who she famously fell out with in a publicised feud.

The Sun is reporting that as the group sang their track 'Gloves Up', Leigh-Anne changed the lyrics from 'legend of four divas' to 'legend of the three divas', appearing to not reference Jesy's involvement in the group.

The band have also changed up their performance of Woman Like Me, deciding not to include Nicki Minaj's rap in the track. It comes after Nicki famously defended Jesy over the 'blackfishing' row.

In an Instagram live, Nicki said: "As soon as people can’t get a bag with you they seem to want to stop your bag. If I was rocking with you for 10 years and there was something so horrible about you … and then as soon as we part ways I was like texting about you. Immediately that person has to wear a big red clown nose and clown boots. When people part ways go about your f*****g business ... Whether you brought it up behind closed doors whatever, you are a f*****g clown."

Nicki went on to say the alleged messages sent from Leigh-Anne's account showed "insecurity" and "jealousy".

In the furious rant, Nicki concluded: "If you want a solo career baby girl go ahead and say that. You don’t have to attack someone else, if that’s how you felt, why was you kiki’ing with her for 10 years? It screams insecurity, it screams that you’re jealous. And now you just look like a big jealous bozo."