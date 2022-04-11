Scott Hall has been laid to rest in an emotional funeral service.

The wrestling star - also known as Razor Ramon – passed away last month at the age of 63, just a day after he was sadly put on life support after experiencing complications with his hip surgery.

Scott's son Cody admitted he feels "so different now" that his dad has passed, but he vowed to continue living in his memory, as he shared a picture from the service, which was attended by other famous faces in the wrestling world including the likes of Diamond Dallas Page as well as Kliq brothers Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

In a poignant Instagram post, he penned: "We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still feels like I’m going through a ton. Being my dad's son wasn’t always easy, in fact it used to feel really hard sometimes, he was hard sometimes. But it feels different now, not my burden to bear but my torch to carry going forward.

"A legacy from a legend. It feels like he’s with me now. The whole world feels different now. I feel so different now.

Death is part of the circle of life, and my father lives through me."

He also shared some heartfelt memories he had of his dad.

Cody added: "And so many memories live in my head and my heart forever now, all the sayings he had, all the facial expressions, going fishing together, him blasting Shaggy - 'it wasn’t me' every morning to wake us up for school, thinking George foreman turkey burgers are a delicacy, singing country songs on our drives, the spot on the side of the garage we’d both pee in to see how deep we could go, wearing our matching #HallGood shirts and colour coordinating outfits, seeing him when he was ON how he could light up and flip a switch and be the best person you could ever meet.

"He was my best friend, he taught me everything I know. And I’ll never ever forget it. I love you dad."

Scott tragically died after suffering three heart attacks and a blood clot due to the surgery complications.