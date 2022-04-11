Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz invited their wedding guests to donate to support those in Ukraine.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish bash over the weekend in Palm Beach, Florida, which is thought to have cost in the region of $3.5million, but according to Vogue magazine, the crisis in Ukraine wasn't far from their minds.

The magazine got an exclusive look into the wedding, sharing the first snaps from the big day, as well as detailing all the special features of the couple's three days of celebration.

They revealed that Brooklyn and Nicola partnered with humanitarian agency Care, and invited their guests to contribute to the efforts by the agency to support and provide aid for women, girls, families and the elderly in the war-torn country.

The bride's parents - who are billionaires - was one of many who made a significant donation to the cause.

Elsewhere, Brooklyn's younger brothers - Cruz and Romeo - were best men, whilst the Beckhams' daughter Harper looked glamorous as she acted as a flower girl for the happy couple.

During the ceremony itself, Nicola chose a Valentino gown when she was walked down the aisle with her father to the sound of a string orchestra playing the track 'Songbird'. Tailor Joel Diaz crafted the bridesmaid dresses, whilst Brooklyn wore a diamond chain, which was gifted to him by his new in-laws.

Ko, who was at the ceremony, told Vogue: "He wore it Friday night as an upscale wallet chain, and on the night of the wedding as a formal chain attached to the front of his evening jacket. They were bezel set emerald-cut diamonds."

Elsewhere, proud dad David made a speech, as did Brooklyn's brothers - Romeo and Cruz. Following the speeches, everyone was served special cocktails whilst a jazz quartet and a 12-piece live band provided the entertainment.