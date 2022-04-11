Natalie Portman tries to run or swim "four times a week".

The 'Black Swan' actress has been upping her fitness game and finds listening to podcasts while out on a run to be relaxing.

She said: "I’ve been trying to run or swim four times a week. So that’s been a big change, which has been very good. When I’m running, I’ll often catch up on 'The Daily' or I’ll listen to an audiobook. Less often I listen to music, funny enough. I like to listen to music when I’m totally relaxed. And somehow listening to ideas is more helpful to me when I’m running. I’ve really been doing podcasts recently just to keep up with the news since it’s been so upsetting and the least we can do is keep on top of it."

The 40-year-old star has also reduced her alcohol intake and cut out coffee, which has boosted her energy.

Sharing her self-care tips, she told Vogue: "I’ve actually cut out...not cut out, but I’m drinking less alcohol and no coffee since the new year, which has been really, really nice, actually. I find that my energy is evening out. I’m not getting very tired, and then pumping it up. It feels more steady!"

The 'Thor: Love and Thunder' star always makes sure to drink two-litres of water a day and tries to cook at home as much as possible.

She continued: "Filling a two-litre water bottle up and carrying it around all day is helpful. And then going out less for dinner is also more helpful for me to not have wine. It’s much easier if I’m just eating at home to stay away from that. It’s a little harder when you’re out!"

Now she's in her forties, Natalie says keeping her skin moisturised is vital.

She added: "I feel like keeping moisturised, especially as I’m getting older, is the most important part of beauty. It also helps all the makeup look better when it’s on. Before putting on my Forever Nude foundation or putting on a lipstick, to have the base well-moisturised, which I also do with masks and stuff the night before. It’s been kind of a “getting mature” trick. [Laughs]."