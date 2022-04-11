Nicola Peltz's half up, half down bridal hair was inspired by Claudia Schiffer.

The 27-year-old actress tied the knot with Brooklyn Beckham, 23, at a star-studded ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida over the weekend, and Nicola's hairstylist, Adir Abergel, has revealed the bride sent him pictures of the 51-year-old model from the 90s for inspiration.

Speaking to Vogue, he said: "She’s been sending me all of these rad images of early Claudia Schiffer – including pictures of her with bangs – so they inspired us, plus the dress, which is just beautiful.”

Adir - whose famous clients include Kristen Stewart, Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Lily James - also revealed that 50s' and 60s' pinup Brigitte Bardot's half ponytails were also a reference point

He added: “It was all about keeping her hair beautiful, soft and smooth.

“Think luxe, polished texture, but with fullness and movement to it.”

The hair was prepped with a hydrating Virtue Restorative Mask in the week leading up to the nuptials to ensure her wavy locks lasted through the humid weather conditions in Florida.

He explained: “Nicola actually has quite wavy hair – it has a lot of texture in it – so to make sure it’s protected from the humidity I’ve had her using the Virtue Restorative Mask all week.

“One thing I’d say to all brides is that one of the most important parts of good hair is to ensure it is super-hydrated before the big day arrives.”

As for Nicola's makeup, they opted for a natural look.

Her make-up artist Kate Lee told the fashion bible: "We decided on a very fresh, natural look – barely-there but with a few interesting details that will pop under the veil.

“The intention was to accentuate her natural features, while adding a few modern, not-so-traditional details.”

Nicola wowed in a custom-made Valentino gown with a floor-trailing veil and lace gloves.