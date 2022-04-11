Patrick Dempsey avoids spending "a lot of time sitting in front of the mirror".

The 56-year-old actor doesn't like wearing makeup but does have a number of beauty products his makeup artist wife, Jillian, introduced him to, which ensure his complexion looks its best on-screen.

The'Bridget Jones's Baby' star swears by his other half's Spot Stick Concealer to cover up blemishes.

He told People: "I do not like to wear makeup even when I am on set.

“This creates a lot of wear and tear on your skin.

"I try to avoid spending a lot of time sitting in front of the mirror so the Spot Sticks are perfect for me."

The 'Grey's Anatomy' star continued: “If I have an important meeting, I also use the Spot Stick (in shade 08 if I am tan) to cover spots on my face, razor burn on my face and neck, and a bit under the eyes."

Patrick added: “I was never aware of what to use until she gave me products. I was able to see the benefits of what these products and techniques offer.

“The older I get, I see the impact of what a proper routine has to offer and what works.”

Jillian also revealed her family act as her guinea pigs for the new products she develops.

The beauty expert - who has 20-year-old daughter Talula and twin sons Sullivan and Darby, 15, with the screen star - said: "I will always try everything on my family members, and I absolutely welcome any and all feedback. I incorporate this if I think it plays a role in what I have set out to create."