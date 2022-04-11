Eiza Gonzalez rented an old ambulance to help her prepare for her role in 'Ambulance'.

The 32-year-old star portrays Los Angeles paramedic Cam Thompson in Michael Bay's new movie – which sees her character kidnapped by adoptive sibling robbers (Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) – and she explained that she got used to the setting by renting a disused emergency vehicle.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Eiza said: "I rented a broken, old ambulance... just to get adjusted and acquainted with my space.

"I wanted to take this role as seriously as I could, and the premise of the movie sets up Cam as being the best paramedic in town. So everything in that space, and the character's physicality, had to feel like it was second nature.

"In my experience on jobs, the weirdest things can sometimes derail you on the day of performance, like not being accustomed to a space or not knowing how to work something."

Eiza previously featured in the movie 'Godzilla vs. Kong' but explained how a lot of her performance was cut out due to changes made to the plot.

She explained: "My role completely changed in that movie, for sure. A lot of the story got cut out and the story was completely changed, so it was a bummer because my character had a whole different storyline that went in different routes.

"And Jessica (Henwick) getting cut out of the movie really affected all of the other characters. But it wasn't anything to do with Jessica's character. It was just that the storyline changed because the movie is called 'Godzilla vs. Kong' and it obviously has to service them. They're the big stars.

"But listen, I'm just grateful that I got to do a really fun movie. So my experience was really good, but that's just par for the course, sometimes."