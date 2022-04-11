Kerry Katona doesn't see two divorces as a bad thing.

The 41-year-old star has been married three times in the past - first to Brian McFadden, then Mark Croft and then the late George Kay - and she is pleased to see divorce laws changing in the UK, with people now being able to serve their partners with divorce papers without having to blame them for the marriage break-up.

Speaking about the new divorce laws in the UK, she said: "There have been some changes in the divorce law, meaning that you no longer have to blame your partner in order to get a divorce. I think this will see a massive change for a lot of people and divorce won’t be as big of a deal when it can be done in a much more civil way."

Kerry insists multiple divorces are "nothing to be ashamed of" and is pleased the law is changing.

She added to OK! magazine: "I have been divorced twice, which isn’t bad. I should have a degree in divorce by now! I was very young when I first got married. I think if you want to get married, get married. If you want a divorce, get a divorce. You only have one life. It’s nothing to be ashamed of and this law change should help remove the stigma. We live in a society where everyone has an opinion, but you need to do what’s right for yourself."

In a previous interview, Kerry previously joked she couldn't remember who she'd been married to and had to Google it.

During the chat, she quipped: "I have to Google it half the time because I can't remember who I've been married to. I look at my kids and I go, ;Who do you belong to?' It's dead funny, the kids love it."