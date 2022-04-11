Darth Vader is rumoured to be coming to 'Fortnite'.

The iconic 'Star Wars' villain is set to become available in Chapter 3, Season 3 in the Battle Royal game, which launches on June 4, 2022.

YouTuber Tabor Hill has claimed that Epic is going to be releasing Darth Vader and Indiana Jones skins next season adding to previous speculation about a Vader skin coming given that “Vader” text was seen on a screen in 'Fortnite' dev during the Unreal Engine 5 reveal video.

Fellow gaming scooper ShiinaBR also posted on Twitter that the Sith Lord will be a boss on the Island during the next season.

Fans can expect to get their hands on Vader during Chapter 3 of Season 3, which is expected to begin on June 4, 2022.

Vader will be joining a long list of beloved properties who have entered the fold into the Battle Royale, such as Black Panther, Iron Man, Thanos and even Rick and Morty.

It’s not clear if other 'Star Wars' characters will make their way into the game, but the Mandalorian is already available as well as Kylo Ren, Finn, Rey, Zorii Bliss, Boba Fett, Baby Yoda, a Sith Trooper and a Storm Trooper.

Other rumoured characters coming to 'Fortnite' include Indiana Jones and Family Guy's Peter Griffin.