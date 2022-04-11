Jack White got engaged and married at his concert in Detroit on Friday night (08.04.22).

The former White Stripes frontman was performing the group's 2001 hit 'Hotel Yorba' when his partner, Olivia Jean, who had earlier opened the show for her now-husband with her band The Black Belles, joined him on stage to perform the song just in time for the “Let’s get married” line in the track.

He then popped the question at his home city's Masonic Temple Theatre, and the crowd went wild.

The pair came out for an encore of The Raconteurs’ ‘Steady, As She Goes’ and the White Stripes’ ‘Seven Nation Army’, and were joined by the bride's father and ordained minister Ben Swan, who co-founded Third Man Records with Jack, who officiated the wedding.

The pair had kept their romance a secret, but Olivia has been signed to Third Man Records since 2009.

Jack - who was previously married to his former Stripes bandmate Meg White between 1996 and 2000, and second wife Karen Elson, also a musician, from 2005 to 2013 - confirmed the pair were married by sharing a snap of the newlyweds at the concert on Instagram.

He captioned the post: "Let’s get married in a big cathedral by a priest.” 04.08.22 (sic)"

The 46-year-old musician has a daughter named Scarlett, 15, and son Henry, 14, with Karen.

Jack and his second wife amicably split in 2011, and even threw a "divorce party".

In a message to fans, they wrote at the time: "We remain dear and trusted friends and co-parents to our wonderful children.

"We feel so fortunate for the time we have shared and the time we will continue to spend both separately and together watching our children grow."

The pair said they organised the celebration of their marital split to "re-affirm our friendship and celebrate the past and future with close friends and family."