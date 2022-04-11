Courtney Stodden claims they are still blocked by Chrissy Teigen on Twitter.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star apologised for being a "troll" last year, following bullying accusations from Courtney - who claimed the 36-year-old beauty used to message them to tell them to take their own life when they were a teen - and despite her public apology on social media, Courtney would like the former Sports Illustrated cover star to say sorry to their face.

During a Zoom call with Page Six, Courtney said: “I haven’t checked, but I don’t think [I’m unblocked].

“Yeah, I’m not seeing she has a Twitter, so maybe she has one and I’m just blocked from it?

Yeah, no, I don’t see anything.”

The 27-year-old singer couldn't see Chrissy's apology because they were blocked by her on the app.

She continued: “I was speaking on this maybe for a few years before [Teigen apologised].

“I wish that she maybe could have apologised to me, like she said she did.”

“But I never got anything.

“So, I didn’t feel touched, let’s say, by the apology … I didn’t get one other than on social media, which felt like she was apologising to everybody else, but I was blocked.”

Chrissy's apology read: "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls*** in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be.

"I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.

"I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!! I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fuelled all this, I want to also publicly apologise. I’m sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago. (sic)"

And in response, Courtney posted a screenshot, which proved they are blocked by Chrissy.

They wrote alongside it: "I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private.

"In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realising her “wokeness” is a broken record. (sic)"