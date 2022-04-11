Kelsea Ballerini has tested positive for COVID-19 and will no longer co-host the 2022 CMT Music Awards in person.

The 28-year-old country-pop star is "devastated" to have to miss the ceremony tonight (11.04.22), but she will still appear virtually and perform from her "bubble" at home, while her co-host, actor Anthony Mackie, hosts proceedings with Kane Brown at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

In a video announcement on her social media, Kelsea said just hours before the event: “A couple days ago I tested positive for COVID. The CMT Awards are tonight, so unfortunately I cannot be there in person anymore, and I am devastated. I’m gutted. The good news is that I’m feeling a lot better."

She continued: “The incredible CMT family and my team have brought part of the CMT set to my house, to my bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform. It is certainly not what we had expected and planned for, but we are doing our damn best.

“I will still see you tonight on the awards and let’s make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons. I am so sorry, but have so much for me if you’re going to the show, and if you’re watching on TV, I will see you there.”

The likes of Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Mickey Guyton, Maren Morris and more are set to perform from various locations across the music city.