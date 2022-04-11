Lily Collins has revealed that ‘Love Actually’ is her "go to comfort movie".

The 33-year-old actress has been a fan of director Richard Curtis' festive rom-com, set in London, since it came out in 2003 and she will watch it at any time of year if she wants to cheer herself up.

Appearing on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, she said: "My go to comfort movie is ‘Love Actually.’ It has been since it came out, and it also became this movie that every Christmas season some of my best friends and I would just have to watch it. Any time that I watch it, I smile and I feel warm inside.”

Lily - who was born in Surrey but raised in Los Angeles from the age of six - enjoys hearing the cast's British accents because it always makes her think of “home” when she watches it.

The ‘Emily in Paris’ star - whose dad is Genesis singer Phil Collins - added: “It’s not only because of the English accents, but growing up in England, anytime I hear a British accent, I feel straight back to youth, to home, in a sense. Even though LA is home, England will always be the other home. I’m so much of a dual citizen, but at my heart I feel way more European. When I’m hearing it, it makes me feel so comfortable.”

Lily adores the star-studded cast too, which includes Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Rowan Atkinson and January Jones among many more.

She said: "It was the first time I remember seeing so many interlocking storylines weave in and out of each other in such a smart way. And Hugh Grant is just so wonderfully Hugh Grant in this movie. And Alan Rickman, and oh god, Emma Thompson, even as a young kid that [storyline] was heartbreaking.

“All of the characters — Kiera Knightly — every single person makes you feel something different. Laura Linney — I could literally talk about every single character arc. And the music, it brings me back to that first time I saw it every time I watch it, and it doesn’t matter if it’s Christmas or not.”

The ‘Windfall’ star also revealed which scenes in the movie are her favourites, and despite being asked to share one, she couldn’t help but name several.

She said: "One is of course when Hugh Grant is dancing on the staircase, and he’s doing his moves and you’re listening to it and you’re like, ‘I do that! I dance when I think no one’s watching!’ And then the way that he turns around and gets caught and he’s like, 'And, anyway, uh…’ And it’s so Hugh Grant, it’s so suave, it’s so smart, and I just love it.

“I also love Colin Firth, so for some reason whenever he shows up at the door and they’re like ‘I hate Uncle Jamie!’ when he leaves with the little kids, or when Kiera Knightly is being asked with the signs — my friend asked somebody to prom that way when we were in high school. Because of the movie … It really impacted us growing up.”