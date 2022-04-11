The Duchess of Sussex is going on her first overseas trip since moving to California.

Meghan Markle, 40, is “excited” to join her husband Prince Harry, 37, at the Invictus Games - which sees injured veterans compete against each other - in The Hague next week, which will make it her first trip outside of America after moving away from the Royal Family to a £11 million mansion in Montecito.

An insider told the Mirror: “Meghan is excited to travel with Harry for the event, which is certainly close to his heart.”

The trip will be documented for their Netflix documentary series ‘Heart of Invictus,’ which is being produced by their production company, Archewell Productions.

The series - which follows the competition - is billed on their website as “a multi-episode production that will spotlight a group of extraordinary Invictus Games competitors from around the globe - members of the military community who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses - on their road to Invictus Games.”

The royal couple - who share two-year-old son Archie and 10 -month-old daughter Lilibet - are currently embroiled in a legal battle with the UK’s Home Office after they said they would not provide him with the “same degree” of protection as they previously had, which is believed to be why Harry missed the memorial service for his grandfather Prince Philip, who died, aged 99, last year.

This dispute comes after the pair sat down for a bombshell interview - with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 - where they outlined a series of serious allegations about their time living at Buckingham Palace, such as racism and inaction of Meghan experiencing suicidal thoughts.