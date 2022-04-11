Larry David is making a new season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’.

The ‘Seinfeld’ co-creator has confirmed that the HBO comedy is coming back for its 12 season.

The 74-year-old funnyman confirmed the news during an Emmys event hosted by HBO Max that included a panel including Rich Eisen, who shared the news on Twitter.

The 52-year-old talk show host wrote on Sunday night (10.04.22): “So, I was honored to emcee an [Emmys] panel for ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ tonight here in LA with most of the cast and asked Larry David the ultimate question: Will there be another season of Curb? He said yes.”

The event also included the show’s executive producer Jeff Schaffer, and cast mates Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman , J.B Smoove, Cheryl Hines and Richard Lewis.

The show - which first debuted in 2000 - has taken years long hiatuses prior, such as when no new episodes were made between 2011 and 2017.

Season 11 - its most recent season - ended in December last year after it boasted a celeb-studded guest star list such as Tracey Ullman, Woody Harrelson, Julie Bowen, Jon Hamm, Bill Hader, Lucy Liu, Seth Rogen, Elon Gold, Josh Gad, Albert Brooks and Lily Collins.

Before it dropped, JB - who plays Larry’s roommate Leon Black - revealed that the comedy writer is “excited” about the potential he has for episodes of the show.

The 56-year-old comedian said: “I think Larry can see more seasons, more episodes, more storylines, based on what he has at his disposal. The more the world changes, the more toys he has to play with. He’s excited right now — his energy is great.”