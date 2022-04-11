Tracee Ellis Ross found the end of 'Black-ish' "very emotional".

The former 'Girlfriends' star - who has played Rainbow Johnson for eight seasons on the Freeform sitcom created by Kenya Barris- says it was very teary as she filmed the end of the sitcom while appearing on the 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Monday (11.04.22).

The 49-year-old actress told host Ellen: “I had a lot of tears, before adding: “There’s no ritual around ending a TV show. It’s a hard thing to end when it becomes your world and your family and your life.”

Tracee shared with Ellen through the filming of the eighth and final season of 'Black-ish' she was "aware" it was coming to an end throughout production.

She admitted: "The whole season I knew it was the end, so I was very present and sort of aware of...endings."

Tracee quipped to the 64-year-old talk show host: "Even the things that bothered me...I was like, aww..."

Tracee let herself "'just feel whatever comes up" during the last week of filming.

The NAACP Image Award winner also recalled talking to the rest of the "Black-ish" cast - which includes Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Miles Brown, Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne - about "their experience in the eight years" and "what was so special about it for them."

The star gushed: "We've been the same family for eight years."

Despite this goodbye, the show's spin-off 'Grown-ish' has recently been renewed for its fifth season, which follows the Johnson family's two oldest offspring Zoe and Andre Jr - played by Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner - at college.