‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ star Kathy Lamkin has died, aged 74.

The ‘No Country For Old Men’ star passed away after dealing with a short illness.

Her family told Deadline: “Kathy will be missed by her family and friends and left an impact on all she encountered during her life on this Earth.”

Kathy - who was born in Graham in Texas in 1947 - appeared in a number of projects in the 90s, including ‘Miller Mueller’, ‘Fools Gold’ and as a scene stealer in the 2003 remake of the ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ and in the 2006 prequel ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning.’

Between 1990 and 2014, she starred in a number of other movies, including ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’, ‘Waiting For Guffman’, ‘Confession’, ‘In the Valley of the Elah’, and ‘The Heartbreak Kid’.

Along with this, Kathy also appeared in guest starring stints in ‘Malcolm in the Middle’, ‘My Name is Earl’, ‘Nip/Tuck’, and ‘Boston Legal’.

Kathy’s last professional role was in the 2014 short movie ‘Chimeras’.

Along with working as an actress, the Screen Actors Guild Award winner taught theatre arts at Codwell Elementary School in Houston and was integral to the founding of the Unicorn School of Acting and USA Theatre.

Kathy leaves behind Stephen L Lamkin, her husband of 52 years, her daughter Kati, her son Greg and his wife Jamie and her grandchildren Benjamin and Morgan.

The family asks that donations be made in her honour to the 'The Actors Fund' as the funeral arrangements are made.