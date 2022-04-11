Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kept their engagement “quiet for a few days”.

The couple - got back together in 2020 after calling off their original engagement in 2004 - kept it a secret before letting the world know but are said to be “incredibly happy” after they shared the news of their intention to wed via her newsletter on Friday (08.04.22).

An insider told PEOPLE magazine: "They got engaged recently. They wanted to keep it quiet for a few days before announcing.”

They added: “Jennifer loves her ring," a 8.5 carat green diamond, before adding, "Ben makes her incredibly happy.”

The source revealed that they are taking things slowly as “they are not talking about a wedding yet, though.”

The 52-year-old performer - who shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex Marc Anthony - recently shared her belief that their second go at things will be better because they are “older” and “smarter” than they were in the 00s.

Jennifer said: "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."

The ‘Marry Me’ star called the rekindled love she shares with Ben - who has daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and son Sam, 10, with his ex Jennifer Garner - “a beautiful outcome”.

Jennifer said: "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other. We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."

The ‘Hustlers’ star says that she and the ‘Gone Girl’ star are “operating from a place of love”.

Jennifer said: "We have been in the game in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn't matter. We have kids and we respect each other. ... We really live our lives in a way we can be proud of and our kids can be proud of you. We're just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred."