Kylie Jenner hasn’t “legally” changed her son’s name yet.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul is “in the process” to give her two- month-old son with her boyfriend Travis Scott a new name after originally naming him Wolff.

In an interview with newspaper USA Today, Kylie revealed that her and the 30-year-old rapper "haven't legally changed his name yet".

‘The Kardashians’ star admitted it “wouldn’t feel right” to spill the new name until it was all set in stone so was keeping it under wraps.

Kylie said: "We're in the process, so it just wouldn't feel right to share anything when we don't have an official name.”

The Instagram star - who also shares four-year-old daughter Stormi with the ‘goosebumps’ rapper - shared that she "knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name."

Kylie added: "It just didn't suit him,” but did not say if she dropped out his middle name ‘Jacques’ as well.

According to a Instagram Story from her niece True Thompson’s birthday party - the four-year-old daughter of her big sister Khloe Kardashian - the name change has not been implemented yet as gift baskets were addressed to “Stormi” and “Baby Webster”.

Last month, an insider claimed that Kylie will “share his name when she’s ready” to do so.

Another source said: "Kylie and Travis liked Wolf, but after getting to know their son, they felt like the name didn't fit him. They wanted to choose the perfect name that they both loved.”