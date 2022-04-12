Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite handbag brand is launching a purse to honour her Platinum Jubilee.

Launer is bringing out a version of an archived pocketbook - first debuted in 1972 - to mark seven decades the Queen has served on the throne as she has loved the brand since the 50s, renaming it the Jubilee Bag.

Gerald Bodmer, the CEO of the Birmingham-based factory told PEOPLE magazine: “"It's a beautifully finished product — we stick to what we are good at, which is making structured bags.

The bag - which will be available in five colours, such as Monarch Purple and Ebony Black - will retail for $3,385 and include a special leather label reading “Platinum Edition Jubilee” in gold embossed type.

Gerald - a long time fan of the design -admitted that he doesn’t “know why the Queen stopped carrying it.”

He said: "I always liked that bag, so I used it as inspiration. I don't know why the Queen stopped carrying it, maybe it wore out?"

The Queen was last seen sporting the bag - a black patent version - at a thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey in 1995.

Gerald added: "She always looks so smart and elegant, and I think our bags go together with that.”

The 81-year-old accessories professional- who took over the business in 1981 - revealed that the Queen “wants less weight in her bags now” so he works hard to give her what she wants “without spoiling it”.

Gerald said: "She wants less weight in her bags now, so I try and make the bag light enough for her to carry. There are all sorts of extras, so I just try to make it as light as I can without spoiling it.”

On Monday (11.04.22), Queen Elizabeth gave some insight into how she felt after she tested positive for COVID-19.

She said it made her “very tired and exhausted” during a virtual hospital visit.

Her Majesty added to Asef Hussein, a COVID patient who lost his father and brother to the virus: “This horrible pandemic. It’s not a nice result.”