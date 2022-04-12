Will Ferrell has been cast in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’.

The ‘Elf’ star has signed on the dotted line to appear in the live-action movie all about the beloved doll written and directed by the ‘Little Women’ director.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 54-year-old actor is tipped to play the CEO of a toy company “that may or may not” be Mattel, Barbie’s manufacturer as plot points for the movie are being kept top secret.

The ‘Get Hard’ star joins an already star-studded cast list, including Margot Robbie as the title character, Ryan Gosling as the doll’s boyfriend Ken and others like Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey and America Ferrera, who have had no details about their roles revealed.

The script is co-penned by Greta and her boyfriend Noah Baumbach - whose writing and directing credits include ‘Frances Ha’ and ‘Marriage Story’ - and Margot is serving as a producer, along with David Heyman and Robbie Brenner, from Mattel Films.

The film - which is due out in 2023 - is Will’s latest feature film appearance since the 2020 Netflix original movie ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' which he wrote, produced and sang in despite only having “a bit of a musical family” as training.

At the time of its release, he said: “I just grew up in a bit of a musical family, just around music. My dad’s a musician and it was just always a fun thing to do. But no, I’ve never had any sort of formal training. Though in late May or June, Ryan Reynolds and I are actually doing a legit musical, it’s a reimagining of “A Christmas Carol” with Pasek and Paul writing the songs. I think music and comedy are kind of linked together. They share a lot of the same rhythms and you know, they almost share the same form of math, in a way. So they go hand in hand and I think I’m always looking for ways to interject music into things.”