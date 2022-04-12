Carrie Underwood was among the big winners at this year's CMT Music Awards.

The 39-year-old singer picked up her 24th and 25th CMT prizes of her career as she and Jason Aldean scooped the Video of the Year accolade for song 'If I Didn't Love You' at the ceremony at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday night (11.04.22), and the pair also landed the Collaborative Video of the Year gong for the same video.

Carrie - who has now won the Video of the Year award 10 times - paid tribute to the pair's supporters as she accepted the accolade, saying: "Thank you so much. Thank you fans.

"I mean this longs to belongs to you. We already thanked everybody that works on the video and thanked each other, this one is all about the fans, so thank you fans, thank you CMTs."

Jason said: "I just have to say 17 years in the game, this is the first time I have ever won Video of the Year so this is pretty amazing to me.

"And this the fact that I think Carrie and I hit the scene about the same time and the fact that you still care enough about us, this many years in our career, to vote for us, and care enough about what we are doing to still love the music and listen to it, a vote for us means the world to me."

Earlier in the night, the pair thanked their fans after they won the Collaborative Video of the Year prize.

Jason said: "Hey. Thank you. Thank you, thank you guys so much. This song is just kind of been so unbelievable this year. Like how you guys, the fans responded to it, how everybody has. First of all thank you to Carrie for agreeing to do this song."

Carrie added: "Thank you fans so much. For all the support you have given to this song and this video. Everybody, he just thanked, thank you, thank you Jason. Thank you CMT. Wahoo!"

Kelsea Ballerini was forced to co-host the ceremony from home after she had tested positive for COVID, and her co-host, 'Avengers' actor Anthony Mackie, took to the stage at the beginning of the evening to introduce a "back-up KB", Kane Brown, who co-presented the show.

During her first appearance via video link from home, Kelsea said: "This is my normal Monday night, in full glam, with lighting I set up myself, and a remote truck outside.

"I would so much rather be there with you, but I will be popping in all night long."

Other big winners on the night saw Miranda Lambert take home the Female Video of the Year prize for 'If I Was a Cowboy'.

She said: "I am so happy to be a part of the women of country music today."

Cody Johnson won the Male Video of the Year for 'Til You Can’t', and he also won CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year for 'Dear Rodeo' (from CMT Campfire Sessions).

What's more, Maddie Tae scooped the Group/Duo Video of the Year for song 'Woman You Got', and Maddie Font praised her pal Tae Kerr, who recently endured a tough pregnancy.

She said: "I've missed you, I’ve missed you so much, and I’ve been drinking because I’m so nervous."

Keith Urban, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town, and Carrie were among the performers on the night.

CMT Awards 2022 Winners:

Video of the Year

Jason Aldean Carrie Underwood - 'If I Didn’t Love You'

Female Video of the Year

Miranda Lambert - 'If I Was a Cowboy'

Male Video of the Year

Cody Johnson - 'Til You Can’t'

Group/Duo Video of the Year

Maddie Tae - 'Woman You Got'

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Parker McCollum - 'To Be Loved By You'

Collaborative Video of the Year

Jason Aldean Carrie Underwood - 'If I Didn’t Love You'

CMT Performance of the Year

George Strait - 'Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone' (from CMT Giants: Charley Pride)

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Cody Johnson - 'Dear Rodeo' (from CMT Campfire Sessions)