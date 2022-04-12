Whoopi Goldberg is taking an extended break from 'The View'.

The 66-year-old actress' co-star Joy Behar told the talk show's audience that the 'Sister Act' star - who recently joined the cast of Amazon Prime Video series 'Anansi Boys' - will be gone from the programme for "a while" as she films a movie.

Speaking on the show on Monday (11.04.22), Joy said: "If you’re wondering where Whoopi is, the girl’s got a movie she’s making and she will be back when she finishes whatever she’s doing.

"So she’s gone for a while."

It comes after Whoopi returned to 'The View' in February after a two-week suspension, after she had claimed during a debate that the Holocaust was "not about race".

She told the audience upon her return: "Hello, hello, hello and welcome to 'The View'. And yes, I am back.

"I missed you all. I got to tell you, there's something kind of marvellous about being on a show like this because we are 'The View' and this is what we do."

Whoopi then appeared to acknowledge her ill-received comments about the Holocaust, by insisting debates on the show are not always handled as "eloquently" as they could be.

She added: "Sometimes we don't do this as eloquently as we could."

Whoopi had previously said sorry for her comments on the following episode of the show, just before she was landed with a two-week suspension.

She told viewers: "I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention. And I understand why now, and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and it helped me understand some different things."

During the January episode, Whoopi had said: "Let’s be truthful about it because Holocaust isn’t about race. It’s not about race. It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man...

"These are two white groups of people! The minute you turn it into race it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is.

"It’s how people treat each other. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, Jews, it’s each other."