Amber Riley has split from her fiance Desean Black.

The 36-year-old actress revealed her relationship status during an appearance on the 'Nice and Neat' podcast and a representative for the star confirmed that the couple had gone their separate ways.

The representative noted: "They ask for privacy during this time."

Amber had confirmed that the relationship had come to an end after podcast host Jalon Webster asked if she was like her character in the TV show 'Single Black Female'.

The 'Glee' actress said: "I am a single Black female. I am, I'm a single Black female but I'm not a crazy one like in the movie."

Amber explained that she had become single again recently and said that the breakup was "amicable".

She said: "I wish him the best. I don't have anything horrible or bad to say."

Amber had announced her engagement to Desean in 2020 with a now-deleted Instagram post.

The photo was captioned: "There was a time when I thought I didn't want or deserve this kind of love. I'm looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this."

Amber revealed that she would be focusing on herself following the decision to break off her engagement.

She explained: "It's taken me a couple of years to understand that choosing myself is not selfish.

"Making those decisions to actively choose yourself has really helped me say, 'Oh god I really don't feel like getting up that early tomorrow to work out but I have this, this and this to do in the afternoon and I need to get my mind right.' And that is, 'Amber, you choosing yourself.'"