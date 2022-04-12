Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus have broken up "with love in their hearts".

The couple - who have children Noah, 22, Braison, 27, Miley, 29, Trace, 33, and Brandi, 34, together - are getting divorced after three decades of marriage.

In a joint statement to PEOPLE magazine, they said: "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts.

"We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths.

"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents."

The former couple insisted the decision wasn't one they reached "lightly or quickly".

They continued: "We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important."

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the 54-year-old actress-and-producer filed for a separation from the 60-year-old musician in Tennessee last week.

It's said Tish claimed the pair have not lived under the same roof for more than two years, and she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup.

She is also said to be seeking an equal cut of their marital assets.

It's not the first time the pair - who got married at Billy Ray's home in Franklin, Tennessee in 1993 - have filed for a legal separation.

In 2010, Billy Ray wanted a divorce but soon changed his mind. Three years later, Tish requested a divorce, but, once again, the pair set their differences aside.