Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's libel case has got underway.

The 35-year-old actress was sued by her ex-husband for $50 million for defamation after she wrote a piece for The Washington Post newspaper in which she described herself as a victim of domestic violence.

Amber did not name Johnny, 58, in the article and has countersued in return for $100 million.

And behind closed doors at a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia on Monday (11.04.22), a jury of seven, plus four alternates, was selected.

Opening statements are due to be given on Tuesday morning (12.04.22).

The trial is expected to go on for more than a month.

Witnesses include actors James Franco and Paul Bettany and tech mogul Elon Musk, however, it's expected that they will give their testimonies virtually.

Over the weekend, Amber insisted she hopes the exes can "move on" after their defamation dispute.

Discussing the trial on social media, the 'Aquaman' actress said: "I'm going to go offline for the next several weeks.

"As you may know, I'll be in Virginia where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court.

"Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse."

Amber - who was married to the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star from 2015 to 2017 - continued: "I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny.

"I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it bring me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world."

She concluded: "At this time, I recognise the ongoing support I've been fortunate to receive through these years, and in these coming weeks I will be leaning on it more than ever. With love always, A."