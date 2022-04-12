Laura Dern says that director Colin Trevorrow was “really keen” to make ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ “matter”.

The original trio from the 1993 original ‘Jurassic Park' - Laura, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum - believes that the 45-year-old filmmaker was a really good replacement for Steven Spielberg, who also directed 2015's original revamp 'Jurassic World'.

The 55-year-old actress told Empire: “Colin was really keen to make it matter. We discover what it would feel like if these three characters came back together, and how they would feel about each other. And it’s delicious.”

Sam admitted that Colin “reminds” him of the 75-year-old director - whose credits include ‘Jaws’ and ‘Munich’ - something that he doesn’t say “lightly”.

The 74-year-old actor told the same outlet: “That’s the guy he reminds me most of. And I don’t say that lightly – I really don’t. He’s inventive, enthusiastic, always energetic.”

Colin - who also worked with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the hotly anticipated follow-up due out in June - found that Sam was the one with the most “skepticism and side-eye” but spoke to all the talent separately about his plans for his interpretation the franchise.

He said: “At the beginning of that, [Sam] probably was looking at me with a certain amount of skepticism and side-eye. I’m not Steven Spielberg. I never will be. And so I really had to start from scratch in convincing these people that I was going to be able to guide them through the return to these characters that mean so much to them.”

Laura also revealed that she was desperate to join in the “slime-brushing” of the iconic animatronic dinosaurs.

She said: “I may have begged at one point to participate in the slime-brushing.”

Sam called the newly created dinosaurs the “stars”of the movie.

He quipped: “There’s no question this is a dinosaur show, and it's these fantastic creatures that have been made that are going to be the stars.”