Peyton List says she made it her priority to ensure Pley Beauty was sustainable.

The 'Cobra Kai' star, 24, launched the clean beauty brand at the start of the year and admits she was "shocked" by how much plastic waste the beauty industry produces.

She said: "As we were beginning this process, I was shocked to learn that the beauty industry is one of the biggest contributors to plastic waste in the world, polluting our oceans, landfills and waterways. So, I really made it a priority for this brand to respect our planet with clean ingredients and sustainable business practices."

The former child model confessed she had no idea healthy glowing skin comes from "within".

She told People: "I know it sounds simple, but I truly didn't realise how one really needs to be taking care of themselves from within.

"Every step along the way is important I think to create that healthy glow. It all comes down to diet, gut health (which controls our serotonin levels), Vitamin D, hydration and sleep."

In a previous interview, Peyton said her “favourite part” of creating Pley Beauty was learning the ropes of the business world.

The blonde beauty found it “cool” to get to call the shots and learn from other women in the room when she was putting together her new cosmetics line, which boasts recyclable, refillable packaging.

She explained: “I think my favourite part was getting to really learn the business side of something. I'm usually so on the creative side of things that I don't really get to sit in the conference rooms and make decisions. That was really cool. And then also getting to pick the brains of the women that are running the team. They've come from different brands and to hear their stories and to hear the knowledge that they have on beauty has opened my eyes to the industry. It's been a very cool process."

Peyton became “interested” in crafting makeup looks and how they impact the way people treat you from her many hours spent in the beauty department on set.

She said: "I've always been so interested in it. I think it started from the first time I sat in a makeup chair. I would wrap on set and then I would go to school and see that people would treat me differently from when I would come back for the last class all done up in my makeup. It was very natural when I was younger.”