WWE is heading to Cardiff, Wales for its first UK stadium show in 30 years.

The wrestling giant - whose last major show in the UK was SummerSlam 1992 at London's Wembley Stadium - is set to take over the Principality Stadium later this year.

The company has confirmed the highly anticipated event will be held on September 3, with further details - including tickets, the event name and more - to be revealed "soon".

John Porco – WWE Senior Vice President, Live Events – said in a statement: "Principality Stadium is the perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales, throughout all of Europe, and around the world.

"The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992."

Vaughan Gething - Welsh Government Minister for Economy - added his delight to be showcasing WWE's hard hitting action in wales.

He commented: "Wales will provide an iconic location for WWE’s return to the UK after 30 years and showcase our country to a global audience of millions, including extended reach in the USA.

"This is set to be the perfect addition to a huge year of sport, entertainment and culture in Wales that will attract people from across the globe to experience what our country has to offer."

And Principality Stadium Manager Mark Williams added: "We're extremely proud that Principality Stadium has been chosen by WWE to host this major event, which is testament to the stadium's reputation as a world class venue.

"Principality Stadium is unique in its position at the heart of the city centre, which will undoubtably offer WWE fans an unrivalled event experience both inside and outside of the stadium and bring great benefit to the wider city of Cardiff."

No matches have been announced for the show yet, but WWE star Drew McIntyre has been gunning for a showdown with boxer Tyson Fury in what he's previously dubbed the 'Battle of Britain'.

He recently told Metro.co.uk: "[Tyson's] such an entertainer. I've got a good feeling about it."