Hugh Jackman has paid tribute to his "extraordinary" wife Deborra-Lee Furness after 26 years of marriage.

The loved up couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on Monday (11.04.22) and the 'Greatest Showman' star gushed over his partner in a sweet social media post.

He wrote on Instagram: "Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife.

“Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart! (sic)"

The pair got married in 1996, and last summer Hugh said that while some people consider marriage to be “so much work”, his relationship “doesn't feel like that”.

He explained: "People often say, 'Oh my god, marriage is so much work.' There are some things you gotta live by, but it doesn't feel like that. It's been one of the best things in my life."

The 'Logan' star described his wife – with whom he has 21-year-old son Oscar and 16-year-old daughter Ava – as the “most optimistic person” he has ever met.

He added: “Deb is the lightest, most optimistic person I've ever met in my life. Like, if you ever want to play who's the happiest person in the room? Deb wins."

As the couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversarsy last year, he called their marriage “as natural as breathing”.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: "Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing. From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together.

"In our 25 years - our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater.

"I'm forever grateful to share our love, our life - and, our family together. We've only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!"