Joss Stone has announced she is pregnant with her second child, after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage in October 2021.

The 'Super Duper Love' singer - who already has 15-month-old daughter Violet with partner Cody DaLuz - has opened up about her devastating loss and admitted she was having "mixed" feelings about being pregnant again.

She began in an emotional eight-minute clip posted on Instagram: "I have a bit of an announcement to make which is kind of mixed. It's beautiful and not at the same time. In one sense it's completely beautiful but the story that comes first is not.

"I want to explain everything because I think it's important as I'm going to have to move some of my gigs and that means that we're in it together."

She continued: "So last year, in October, I lost a baby.

"And it was really horrible ... because it was my baby. And I know that a lot of women go through that..."

The 'Masked Singer' winner struggled to get her words out and had tears in her eyes, before going on to admit she has struggled to come to terms with why it happened.

After taking a moment, she continued: "It was hard. It was just not very nice. So I went to the doctor and I said to him, 'Why has this happened?'

"And he said, 'We don't know why, these things just happen. Just by the luck of the Gods, it's not your fault.'

"I kept pressing him for an answer. He didn't know, the poor bloke.

"He goes, 'Well, maybe now your baby is an angel and is watching over you.'

"And I was like, 'Nope, the baby is too small to be an angel, it shouldn't be an angel. It should be looked after by me. Angels are too busy, they have too much to do. It's too soon for them to be an angel.'

"Anyway, so I was really annoying, I think, and I wasn't letting him just tell me there wasn't a reason.

"He goes, 'Well, maybe, you can write a song about it one day and help other women going through it.'

"I was like, 'I don't want to write a song about this.'

"But anyway, here I am, I am telling you this story. I am telling you this story because I really want everyone to understand my next moves and the reason behind it.

"It's just s***** and it's not something you can get over, it's something you have to live with."

Her doctor told her: 'Joss come back in the Spring next year and we'll do a well woman's check and make sure you're all good and go from there.'"

The 'Right to be Wrong' hitmaker had told him she would return when the "daffodils bloom".

And it turned out she found out she was with child again as spring blossomed.

She sent pictures of the flowers to the doctor and said: "You remember I said I'd come and see you when the daffodils come out? well guess whaaaat?"

The 35-year-old star then showed a positive pregnancy test.

Joss smiled: "So that's the beautiful part of the story is that there are rainbows after storms and it's just lovely. I'm very excited and I can't wait to meet my baby.

"I hope and pray that everything is ok and I'm excited to announce it. I didn't want to not acknowledge my baby before."