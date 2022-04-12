Valve is working to make Steam Deck “better in the months and years to come”.

The handheld gaming PC released a little over a month ago on February 28 and Valve has released an update on the journey so far and what’s still to come for owners of the Steam Deck.

In a blog post, Valve wrote: “We started shipping Steam Deck just one month ago, and it’s been a huge thrill seeing it out in the wild in players’ hands. One of our favorite things about that is finally getting to hear from you about your experience using Steam Deck. This first month has given us a chance to start collecting your feedback as we continue our work to make Deck better in the months and years to come.”

Valve went on to reveal that over 2000 games have now been “Deck Verified or Playable” and a “Feedback feature” has been added “allowing customers to signal whether they agree or disagree with the Verified rating for each title.”

Elsewhere, Valve also spoke on anti-cheat technology.

Valve said: “One of our top priorities is to support as many titles on Steam as possible, and this includes titles that employ anti-cheat technology. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of developers, service providers, and Proton contributors we’ve made great progress in bringing these games to the Steam Deck community. The two biggest anti-cheat services, BattlEye and Easy Anti-Cheat, now have a streamlined path for developers that choose to enable support for Proton and Steam Deck. Elden Ring and Apex Legends are two examples of games which are taking advantage of this work, so far.”

The update also mentioned improvements to the Steam Store and Library, improvements to the keyboard and battery life, working with Microsoft to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to Steam Deck, and more.